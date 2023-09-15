The selection of a Venezuelan as Trinidad and Tobago's representative for Miss Grand International is still a polarising topic, with many questions left unanswered.
We solicit the views of former beauty queen Athaliah Samuel.
In response to the President's call earlier this week for collaboration in Parliament to deal with crime, the Prime Minister says that he intends to write to the Leader of the Opposition so that the Government and Opposition can "see what common ground exists" between them on the matter.
Two bandits who attempted to rob an Arouca bar early Thursday morning got a rude awakening when they were chased by an angry mob of patrons.
One of the bandits was later struck by a vehicle while fleeing and the driver of the car doubled back and again ran over him. The bandit died later at hospital.
