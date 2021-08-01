One economist is tonight urging all employers and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as he warns that the economy cannot sustain prolonged periods of closure for much longer. Dr. Vaalmikki Arjoon says while the gold-standard 70% herd immunity is still a ways off for this country, data shows that at least 40% herd immunity has been effective in jumpstarting economies around the world. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Drive Through Vaccinations

Drive Through Vaccinations

Tobago's first drive through vaccination site was in full swing on Saturday, with over three hundred persons being facilitated at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, car park grounds.

Pm On Vaccinations

Pm On Vaccinations

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is tonight calling on citizens to make a resolution to get v…

Pm On Retail Sector

Pm On Retail Sector

Members of the retail sector, bars, hairdressers, barbers and persons who offer personal ser…