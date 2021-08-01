One economist is tonight urging all employers and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as he warns that the economy cannot sustain prolonged periods of closure for much longer. Dr. Vaalmikki Arjoon says while the gold-standard 70% herd immunity is still a ways off for this country, data shows that at least 40% herd immunity has been effective in jumpstarting economies around the world. Rynessa Cutting reports.
At Least 40% Herd Immunity Needed To Jumpstart Economy
Rynessa Cutting
