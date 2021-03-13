This country will be moving ahead with its scheduled second round of AstraZeneca vaccines - unless and until verifiable information is brought forward to prove that the vaccines are unsafe. This as some countries around the world have suspended administering the AstraZeneca vaccine or specific batches of the vaccine, due to a number of reports of persons developing blood clots. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Astrazeneca Blood Clots Unsubstantiated: T&T Await
Rynessa Cutting
