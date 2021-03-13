This country will be moving ahead with its scheduled second round of AstraZeneca vaccines - unless and until verifiable information is brought forward to prove that the vaccines are unsafe. This as some countries around the world have suspended administering the AstraZeneca vaccine or specific batches of the vaccine, due to a number of reports of persons developing blood clots. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Pnm Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine says she remains open to talks with the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

The National football team got a morale boost yesterday as they continue to prepares for their CONCACAF World Cup qualifier against Guyana on March 25th.