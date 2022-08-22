The various arms of the protective services, together with the Public Services Association, are sending a message to Government - you're in for a rude awakening! At a joint press conference Monday, Association heads said their members have instructed them that they have reached the end of their ropes, and as such, service cannot be guaranteed moving forward. Rynessa Cutting has more.
ASSOCIATIONS WARN: GOVT IN FOR RUDE AWAKENING
