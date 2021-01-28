All twelve Assemblymen in the Tobago House of Assembly, took their oaths of office on Thursday. This follows Monday's six-six tie at the polls, between the PNM and the PDP. Elizabeth Williams was at the Magdalena Grand for the swearing-in ceremony.
Assemblymen Sworn In
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
As some of the nation's children head back to school, the Prime Minister has laid down some rules and warns the State will roll back if it has to.
All twelve Assemblymen in the Tobago House of Assembly, took their oaths of office on Thursday.
A Palo Seco woman is calling on the police commissioner to investigate claims that a police officer chopped her teenage son on his head.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is limited, for now to allowing the THA impasse to evolve on its own.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Thursday 28th January 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 27th January 2021
- Christina Turns 100 Years Young
- PM Says China's Embassy Confirmed No Quarantine For Diplomats
- Morning Edition: 27th January, 2021
- Morning Edition: 28th January, 2021
- Morning Edition: 26th January, 2021
- Morning Edition: 25th January, 2021
- No Presiding Officer
- What's Next For The THA