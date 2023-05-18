Young people need a voice, and that's exactly what was delivered though the U report secondary school's competition. ASJA girls have emerged winners, but the project doesn't stop there. All you have to do is download the Ureport app and sound your voice.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ASJA WINS U REPORT

ASJA WINS U REPORT

Young people need a voice, and that's exactly what was delivered though the U report seconda…

BRAVO RETURNS TO TKR

BRAVO RETURNS TO TKR

Former captain Dwayne Bravo, will make a return to the Trinbago Knight Riders for the new CP…