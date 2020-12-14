It was a heart-wrenching send off for Ashanti Riley. At the funeral service, some relatives were inconsolable. The brutal manner in which the 18 year old left this earth even stirred up memories of other young women who innocently lost their lives. Cameraman Ryan Bascombe and Reporter Alicia Boucher bring you the details.
Ashanti Riley Laid To Rest
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The police will continue to crackdown on covid parties throughout the country.
Businesswoman Toya Kent told TV6, business has slowed down considerably, due to the COVID-19…
The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) on Sunday, held a prime time online show, taking calls and fielding questions from members of the public, as to why Tobagonians should vote the party into office...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Luciano Quash to be charged for the murder of Ashanti Riley
- Body Found: The Riley Family Fears Rise
- Ashanti Riley was beaten, stabbed to death
- Ashanti Riley Laid To Rest
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 14th Decembert 2020
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 11th December 2020
- Mom Blames SFGH For Death Of Twin Baby
- PSA Elections
- Father and son murdered in Diego Martin - Adlay Lewis and Che Lewis
- Gary On Covid Partying