Whoever wins Monday's General Election, serious decisions will have to be made about the future management of many issues affecting the nation including the management of the response to Covid-19, a health crisis that has a negative impact on the economy.
The PEP's political leader - who is also its candidate for Diego Martin North/East is calling on the EBC to maintain better oversight of election matters as he said it took too long to dispel a fake publication about the validity of his candidacy.