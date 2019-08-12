Ascension Football

No start date to the proposed T-League so the Ascension League continues in full swing.
Morvant Caledonia United maintained their perfect start to the season with a come from behind result over QPCC.
Sacked Minister of Public Administration Marlene McDonald has been granted two million dollars bail for charges of conspiracy and misbehaviour in public office.
Meanwhile Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is urging the authorities to ensure that Marlene McDonald receives proper medical care.
