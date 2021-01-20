The Asa Wright Nature Center's Eco Lodge closed its doors on Monday. Worker's attached to this unit claim that the decision taken to terminate their service came from out of the blue and they want answers. More in this report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Patriotic Energies and Technologies limited has been given yet another extension, two weeks …
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram says private hospitals and companies can import the Covid-19 vaccine once they have the requisite approvals.
The printed packages which are being used for students who do not have access to technological devices...
The frequency of missing monies under the incumbent Tobago House of Assembly must stop.
Bad-faith negotiations! That's how Leader of the MSJ, David Abdulah, is describing the negotiations between government and Patriotic for the acquisition of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Asa Wright workers upset
- Church Choirs Get Warning
- Bad faith negotiations?
- CMO: Private Hospitals Can Import Vaccines
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 20th January 2021
- Watson Duke gets police warning
- Gun stolen from President's House
- Caesar's Army's Virtual Carnival Experience
- $.5 Mill to Keep Asa Wright Open
- Patriotic Has 15 Days To Secure Financing