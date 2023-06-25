The Health Ministry says there could be as many as 150,000 diabetics and some 330,000 adults who are hypertensive in this country. The startling figures were revealed during a media conference chaired today by the Health Minister who said progress is being made where screening is concerned. Juhel Browne reports.

