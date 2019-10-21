Tobago artiste Gerard Balfour, is tonight calling on the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and the Tobago Tourism Agency, to pay him his outstanding monies, this after his music was used to promote the Tobago Heritage Festival and the re branding of Tobago, locally and internationally at the World Travel Market. He is today looking at his legal options. Mr. Balfour spoke with Elizabeth Williams and has this report.
Artiste Upset
Elizabeth Williams
