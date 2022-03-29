More than 100 first responders were recognized during the Arrive Alive's 8th annual road safety awards broadcast virtually, on Tuesday.
The road safety NGO's President says they chose to focus on first responders and trauma health care workers this year, for looking after the population over the past 3 years.
Giving the feature address, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says the government has also been doing its part and encouraged others to bear personal responsibility while using the nation's roads.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh brings us more.