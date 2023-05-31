Arrival Day Regatta

Well the Indian Arrival Day public holiday brought fun and relaxation for some while it birthed a new sense of sporting rivalry for others. Today, a new Regatta was launched just off the coast of the Bird Sanctuary. However, it's unlike the great race. This race sees fishermen and small boaters race each other OVER a short course in the sea.

