If you're shopping in Arima. you may have a little less time to use the old one-hundred-dollar bill. That's because the Business Association has decided to stop accepting the bill by Christmas Eve. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PASSED THE HERB

PASSED THE HERB

The Dangerous Drugs Amendment Bill 2019 was passed in the senate, last night.

PM NO COVER UP

PM NO COVER UP

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is tonight rejecting any notion of a cover-up in the Darryl Smith matter.