There are maxi taxi drivers who are breaking the regulations, seriously affecting those who are compliant. That's the claim from some drivers operating the Arima to Port of Spain route on the PBR. They are calling on the authorities for help to mitigate or resolve the problem. Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

QPCC FOOD DRIVE IN OTHER AREAS

QPCC FOOD DRIVE IN OTHER AREAS

The Queen's Park Cricket Club is continuing its food drive, with the distribution of hampers to the needy in different parts of the country.

TRADE AND INDUSTRY MINISTER REFUTES AMCHAM AND T&T

TRADE AND INDUSTRY MINISTER REFUTES AMCHAM AND T&T

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is refuting claims made by the American and Trinidad and Tobago Chamber that government has not done enough to ensure the viability of local business in the post-COVID-19 crisis period.

GUYANA ELECTIONS RECOUNT

GUYANA ELECTIONS RECOUNT

CARICOM and the Organisation of American States have both expressed alarm over the recount of ballots in Guyana.

GOOD NEWS BUT NO FLIP OF A SWITCH

GOOD NEWS BUT NO FLIP OF A SWITCH

Tobago would be testing for COVID 19 from next week, elective surgeries have restarted and there are now 10,000 PCR kits in the country as community tests are to be ramped up.