Brazen gunmen lay in wait at the Arima General Hospital and shot dead hospital worker Marvin Safe as he drove onto the compound for work early this morning.
Mark Bassant has the story.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Bridget Ramsumir, 20, of Endeavour Road, was charged with the murder of Ghandi Ramlochan, of…
Randy Peters, 33, of Peter's Avenue, Demerara Road, was killed last night by gunmen near his…
Welcome to the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show. It's the day before the holiday here in Trinidad …
In this episode of Morning Edition, we have Nalini Dial, President of the Firework Sufferers…
Trinidad and Tobago is doing better than many countries around the World, and the 'Father of…
Tobagonians say they are more than fed-up with what they describe as an untenable situation …
Thank you for visiting the CCN TV6 Website. The advertisements shown across this website do not reflect the views of CCN TV6.
Background Image by macrovector on Freepik
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription