The President of the Arima Business Association, Reval Chattergoon, says the association is in full support of the government and the imminent of a State of Emergency. He says the lives of the people are more important than anything.
Arima Chamber Association President supports State of Emergency
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Prime Minister said it is not feasible to shut down an entire country... and he will pre…
Tyra Gittens is heading to the Tokyo Olympics following her performance at the Southeastern …
The Ministry of Education has suspended all Face-to-Face classes at schools.
The Prime Minister defended his administration's efforts to acquire Covid-19 vaccines as the…
The Prime Minister is appealing to the public.. to desist from hoarding food supplies.. or l…
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said that essential services and businesses whose staff mu…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Curfew passes for essential services and businesses
- Hikers gathered at Lopinot during Covid restrictions
- One on One with Dr. Nicole Ramlachan: Putting T&T's surge into perspective
- PM Rowley: No hoarding please
- PM Rowley: Essential services not affected
- Ministry of Education: Face to face class suspended
- Tyra Gittens qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
- SoE In T&T Can Last At Least 90 Days
- Tyra Gittens Backstory
- Beyond the Tape Friday 14th May 2021