An Arima businessman has become another victim of gun violence.

The expectant father was gunned down in broad daylight at his business place in Arima.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ARIMA BUSINESSMAN GUNNED DOWN

ARIMA BUSINESSMAN GUNNED DOWN

An Arima businessman has become another victim of gun violence.

The expectant father was gunned down in broad daylight at his business place in Arima.

RAMBALLY WAITING FOR LATT MEETING TRANSCRIPTS

RAMBALLY WAITING FOR LATT MEETING TRANSCRIPTS

Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West and Attorney at Law Dinesh Rambally is eager to see the transcripts from the Special General Meeting of the Law Association.

It was at this meeting on Friday where two motions against Attorney General Reginald Armour failed.

NORTH COAST ROAD WORKS ON SCHEDULE

NORTH COAST ROAD WORKS ON SCHEDULE

Early on Monday morning, the North Coast Road should reopen and be able to accomodate two lanes of traffic.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan provided an update on the progress of road works which began on Saturday afternoon.

UNC QUESTIONS REMEDIAL CLASSES

UNC QUESTIONS REMEDIAL CLASSES

The United National Congress is supporting the idea of remedial classes, but it has some problems with the Ministry of Education's 'Vacation Revision Programme' which is set to begin on Monday July 18th.

The political party is hoping the government takes what it refers to as "corrective action."

NICHOLAS POORAN ON WI

NICHOLAS POORAN ON WI

It may be a case of playing for pride, but West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran wants his sid…