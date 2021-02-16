The Arima Business Association is extending sympathies to the Bharatt family, following the murder of Andrea Bharatt. The Association is calling for an end to not only gender-based violence, but crime on a whole, as the Borough continues to place in the top tiers of all categories of crime in the country. The Association has a number of recommendations to address the problem but in the meantime, it's pushing for arms for its members. Rynessa Cutting has more.
Arima Business Assoc. Pushes For Firearms
Rynessa Cutting
