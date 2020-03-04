A bill to extend the retirement age for judges has been passed in the lower house, if passed in the upper house, the amendment means judges will be able to serve for an additional ten years. Here's more.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Guyanese are still awaiting official word on the outcome of Monday's General election.
50 years ago, a group of students took their protest to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, demanding social justice and equity.
A bill to extend the retirement age for judges has been passed in the lower house...
It's going to be tough, but new TTFA president William Wallace plans to get the football association out of heavy debt in a couple of years.