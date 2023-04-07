Archbishop’s Address

The Archbishop of Port of Spain is calling for love and sacrifice as the answer to disharmony and strife.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Archbishop of Port of Spain is calling for love and sacrifice as the answer to disharmon…
It's a custom indigenous to T&T, the making and beating of the Good Friday Bobolee one p…
This Easter, Father Leslie Tang Kai is calling on the population to put on the likeness of C…
The finalists for the Moriah Football League have been decided. As Patience Hill will faceoff against Charlottville in Saturday grand final. Patience Hill needed just one goal to overcome Eagles. Contrastingly, Charlotteville needed to storm back from two goals down to eventually win their semifinal 4-2 over Castara.
A meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Security on Wednesday has not served the quell the frustration of fire officers who maintain that their working conditions are untenable. The situation they say, only serves to put the public and their individual lives at risk, and they are being told relief would come at the earliest, in May or June.
We begin with news tonight that the President Christine Kangaloo is recovering at home from an injury sustained while exercising this morning. The Office of the President says that "on the advice of her doctor, will be working from home for at least the next fortnight while she recovers from her injury". The incident occurred less than a month after the President had taken her oath of Office.