Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon is calling for the nation to display a different type of behaviour come 2022. He notes that the country has been through a rough year but says the nations' focus should be one of service rather than power. Alicia Boucher has the details.
ARCHBISHOP GORDON CALLS FOR SERVICE OVER POWER
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Unlike many people who were able to spend Christmas at home with their families, medical pro…
Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon is calling for the nation to display a different type…
The Joint Trade Union Movement calls on government to withdraw its safe zone proposal for th…
Assistant Commissioner of Police Tobago William Nurse is supporting the Prime Minister's Saf…
The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association is holding off on considering a mandatory COVI…
The Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader are extending Christmas greetings to the nation…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- DOMA Holds Hands On Mandatory Vaccination
- AG: What Data Roget Used To Take Vaccine?
- Police continue murder probe of Trincity woman Rizanne Roach Lucas
- ACP On Vaccinations
- JTUM: AG Disingenuously Misrepresented Unions
- MOH: Special Vaxx Sites For Public Servants From 2022
- Health Secretary Tells Of Covid Woes
- PM And Opposition Leader’s Christmas Messages
- Indarsingh Seeks Legal Advice On Freeport
- Return To Swimming Update