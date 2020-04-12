Archbishop Easter Mass

Archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon appealed to Catholics to let the light of the resurrection shine into their homes on this Easter Sunday to break the darkness that has come with Covid-19. Archbishop Gordon made the appeal as he delivered the homily at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception this morning. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

