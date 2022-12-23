Amid responses to the Minister of National Security's comments that at least 70 percent of the population doesn't support the fight against crime, the archbishop of Port of Spain says the onus is on you, the citizen. He adds that it's misplaced to put the blame for murders on the Minister ...as each individual ought to feel a responsibility to the society in which they live.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A walkout of the Assembly Legislature by THA Assemblyman Watson Duke on Thursday over not be…
The Public Utilities Minister says the government's ultimate goal is for power in this count…
Over 200 hundred T&TEC employees who have been working in a temporary arrangement are no…
Tis the season for giving... And local football legend Ron La Forest has decided give back t…
Connectivity is scheduled to be restored to Manzanilla and Mayaro before the end of the year…
WASA bills dating back to six years have not been paid for residents of the Adventure Housin…