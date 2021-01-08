The APT James vessel docked at the Port of Port of Spain this afternoon, the Works and Transport Minister says it is a coincidence that the vessel arrived in this country for the inter-island sea bridge just over two weeks before the Tobago House of Assembly Elections on January 25th.
On Thursday the Pnm Tobago Council launched their manifesto, towards the 2021 THA Elections.
On the heels of Methanex Corporation announcing its decision to idle its Titan methanol facility in Trinidad indefinitely, leader of the Movement for Social Justice, David Abdulah, is urging government to quote "come clean".
The National Hockey team have trimmed their training squad ahead of the upcoming Junior Pan American Championships in Chile.
The Used Car industry is facing collapse, following a decision by government to reduce dealers' quotas.