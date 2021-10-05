The increased number of teachers being quoted by TTUTA who took part in yet another blackout by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association comes as no surprise. So says the Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools which tells us, educators are fed up of how the Education Ministry is dealing with several issues they are facing. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

