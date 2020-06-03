Licensing offices across the country re-opened today, much to the relief of hundreds of motorists who had been waiting to conduct important business. However, a number of persons were turned away as the Division has implemented a schedule-system across its offices as the fight against COVID-19 continues. Our reporter Rynessa Cutting visited the Caroni location on Wednesday.

RAMSARAN WANTS WINDIES TO FIRE

Now that the series is confirmed former sport minister Manohar Ramsaran is hoping West Indies will be coming out blazing when they take the field against England.

MOH WEAR A MASK SAVE A LIFE

The Minister of Health says health care workers have done a great job in keeping the population safe, and now it's up to you and me to do our part to flatten the COVID-19 curve.