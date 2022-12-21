The Government is not identifying the ruling as a loss. The Attorney General says the ruling by the High Court now allows the FUL Audit Committee to continue with its work. The AG said this was after the Appeal Court granted the urgent hearing application filed by the Prime Minster and heard full argument which occurred on yesterday and today.

