The Appeal Court overturns a judgement handed down by Justice Frank Seepersad...and in the process , delivers a severe tongue-lashing to the High Court judge over his handling of an application for injunctive relief brought by the mother of an 11-year-old Venezuelan girl. When he ruled on the matter on December first, Justice Seepersad cleared the way for the State to deport the girl to her home country. The Attorney General calls the ruling "a storm in a tea cup." More in this report from Juhel Browne.
Appeal Court Blasts Seepersad
- Juhel Browne
-
- Updated
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The TTPS is reminding the public not to forget safety this Christmas with all the cheer in the air...
Over the last few months, various Business Chambers, including the Tunapuna Chamber...
In Tobago the consumer spend is not like last year, despite some groceries and other shopping venues being busy.
Returning to our earlier story ,the Attorney General says the State expects the substantive matter...
The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago ("the Authority") wishes to advise...
The Appeal Court overturns a judgement handed down by Justice Frank Seepersad...