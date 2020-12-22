The Appeal Court overturns a judgement handed down by Justice Frank Seepersad...and in the process , delivers a severe tongue-lashing to the High Court judge over his handling of an application for injunctive relief brought by the mother of an 11-year-old Venezuelan girl. When he ruled on the matter on December first, Justice Seepersad cleared the way for the State to deport the girl to her home country. The Attorney General calls the ruling "a storm in a tea cup." More in this report from Juhel Browne.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Christmas Safety Tips

Christmas Safety Tips

The TTPS is reminding the public not to forget safety this Christmas with all the cheer in the air... 

Sales Down In Tobago

Sales Down In Tobago

In Tobago the consumer spend is not like last year, despite some groceries and other shopping venues being busy.