The Appeal Court overturns a judgement handed down by Justice Frank Seepersad and in the process, delivers a severe tongue-lashing to the High Court judge over his handling of an application for injunctive relief brought by the mother of an 11-year-old Venezuelan girl. When he ruled on the matter on December first, Justice Seepersad cleared the way for the State to deport the girl to her home country. The Attorney General calls the ruling "a storm in a tea cup." More in this report from Juhel Browne.
Appeal Court Blasts Justice Seepersad
- Juhel Browne
Juhel Browne
