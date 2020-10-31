Two types of Antigen tests are now in the country and the trials are expected to start within the next two weeks. The Ministry of Health made the announcement, as it revealed the plan for how this trial run would be conducted. Alicia Boucher has the details.
Antigen tests to go on trial run
- Alicia Boucher
Alicia Boucher
