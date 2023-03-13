Wendell Eversley, a former hostage in the Red House during the 1990 attempted coup, plans to march around the Red House on Friday, against Human Trafficking. Mr. Eversley spoke with TV6 News about the intended action. Elizabeth Williams has more in this report.
ANTI HUMAN TRAFFICKING MARCH
Elizabeth Williams
