The national security minister says he won't run the risk of politicising the fight against crime. This comes as minister Fitzgerald Hinds sought to clarify his recent statements that the police commissioner is responsible for Anti-crime plans. And, that he provides resources and policy direction. Hinds also responded to calls for a state of emergency to curb crime. Juhel Browne reports.
Anti-Crime Plans For TTPS & NO SoE At This Stage
Juhel Browne
