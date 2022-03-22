As the billion dollar ANR Robinson International Airport Expansion project continues to take shape, comes the announcement of a new domestic Arrivals Hall, which is now open to the public. The new wing of the ANR Robinson International Airport was officially opened on Tuesday. Elizabeth Williams has more in this report.
ANR AIRPORT GETS A NEW WING
Elizabeth Williams
