Another UTC Employee Arrested

Tobago police arrested another female employee of the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) Tobago, in connection with the fraud investigation. The woman was arrested today, while the five persons from Tobago who appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate on Thursday, charged with conspiracy to defraud the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) of a total of $400,000, were on Friday granted bail. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
Elizabeth Williams
