A transition home for young women leaving state homes is expected to be opened by the Ministry of Youth Development in Central Trinidad, next year.
On Monday the ministry held a sod turning ceremony for the Seville Transition House for Women, in Couva, which will see former Caroni 1975 Limited’s Sevilla Facility refurbished for this purpose.
However, showing up at the event was a group of Sevilla residents who complained about not being consulted over the project.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekerisngh was there and tells us more.