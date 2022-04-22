Even as calls have been made by Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, for Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to fire Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett, comes word of another school closure. This time it's the closure of the Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School. Elizabeth Williams has been following the issues affecting schools in Tobago, and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ANOTHER SCHOOL CLOSED

ANOTHER SCHOOL CLOSED

Even as calls have been made by Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, for Chief Secretary Farley Au…

RAMADHAR FILES PAPLS

RAMADHAR FILES PAPLS

Attorneys representing the families of two of the deceased LMCS divers says they do not have…