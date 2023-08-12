Swimmer Nikoli Blackman's next assignment has been decided. He is set to compete for T&T at the World Swimming Junior Championships. He will be accompanied by Swimmer Tyla Ho-A-Shue who also achieved the qualification standard for the event in September.

