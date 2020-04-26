Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 coach Angus Eve says FIFA should consider having an Under-18 World Cup tournament. That's because it's unknown what's going to become of the Under-17 World Cup in South America next year due to COVID-19. Eve says in so doing, youngsters who are preparing for the World Cup, won't feel that their dreams of playing in a World Cup would be shattered due to the current crisis. Here's more...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

QPCC Food Drive

QPCC Food Drive

The Queen's Park Cricket Club has started a 'Food Drive' to help the needy due to the lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19. Honorary secretary at Queen's Park, Colin Murray, is urging the public to help the less fortunate at this time.

Police Receiving Dozens Of Calls To Evict Tenants

Police Receiving Dozens Of Calls To Evict Tenants

The police have been receiving more and more calls every day to evict tenants. This from Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, who says dozens of requests have been coming in from both residential and commercial landlords every day.