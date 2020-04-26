Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 coach Angus Eve says FIFA should consider having an Under-18 World Cup tournament. That's because it's unknown what's going to become of the Under-17 World Cup in South America next year due to COVID-19. Eve says in so doing, youngsters who are preparing for the World Cup, won't feel that their dreams of playing in a World Cup would be shattered due to the current crisis. Here's more...
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Queen's Park Cricket Club has started a 'Food Drive' to help the needy due to the lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19. Honorary secretary at Queen's Park, Colin Murray, is urging the public to help the less fortunate at this time.
Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 coach Angus Eve says FIFA should consider having an Under-18 World Cup tournament.
The Northwest Regional Health Authority is tonight dispelling rumours that the recent death of a nurse at Caura hospital was in any way related to COVID-19.
In a few days, drivers and commuters will be saying goodbye to the traffic lights at the Curepe intersection, on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.
The police have been receiving more and more calls every day to evict tenants. This from Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, who says dozens of requests have been coming in from both residential and commercial landlords every day.
Prime Minister Rowley announced that T&T's borders will remain closed...