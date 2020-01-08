Give us our results. It's an appeal from aggrieved nursing students whose examination scores still have not been released. They believe the Nursing Council of T&T has taken a position which signals a lack of consideration concerning their plight. The students didn't want their identities revealed and spoke to us off camera. Alicia Boucher has the details.

UK Advises Its Citizens of New Cannabis Law

British nationals visiting this country are being advised by their government that new laws that allow for a new legal limit of up to 30 grams of cannabis for use in private residences only is now in effect in Trinidad and Tobago.

Tuesday Pro League

W Connection is keeping an eye on the top three after they defeated Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 3-1 in a double header at the Ato Boldon Stadium.