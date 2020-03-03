The Anglican Church has taken steps to safeguard its parishioners from any likely infection of Covid-19, formerly Coronavirus. The Anglican Bishop is going so far as to ask parishioners exhibiting flu like symptoms to stay away from church. Meanwhile, the Catholic church says there is no change to its liturgical celebrations. Nisha John-Mohammed spoke to Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley and has this report.

GUYANA ELECTIONS CAMPAIGN

It is the day after voters in Guyana went to the polls to elect their next government, but as of news time, no winner has been officially declared.

Calypso suffered for carnival

Minister of Community Development, Culture & the Arts Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says Calypso suffered this year due to the separation of Kaisorama from the Calypso Monarch finals.