Local sailor Andrew Lewis held a farewell conference today as he heads overseas to continue his training ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
And should he win a medal in Tokyo, Lewis isn't planning on keeping it.
Vinod Narwani shares why.
The father of Andrea Bharatt was in Tobago earlier today at the Port mall, along with members of the Candlelight Movement, calling on Tobagonians to sign a petition for the implementation of measures that would allow women and girls to protect themselves from criminals.
In the wake of the recent kidnappings and murders of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt at the hands of illegitimate taxi drivers, the Taxi Drivers Network is rolling out uniforms and other safety features, as they seek to do their part to end the scourge of gender-based violence in this country.
A Venezuelan is among three men arrested by officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigation Department for Warehouse Breaking and Larceny.
Clinical Traumatologist, Hanif Benjamin believes something has to be done about crime in Trinidad and Tobago as the time for talk is over.
It’s a false start yet again.
As, for the third successive time the premier track and field tournament for young Caribbean athletes, the Carifta Games has been postponed...
The new tentative date is August 13th-15th, later this year.
