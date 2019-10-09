It’s the question everyone wants answered, will they or won't they win Thursday.
This as Soca Warriors coach Dennis Lawrence has delayed naming his squad ahead of Thursday’s match against Honduras as he believes it will give him an advantage...
The National footballers are hoping for a change in fortunes following a record 12 match winless streak.
They take on the central americans in the CONCACAF Nations League first leg at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
We caught up with midfielder Andre Fortune, who was quietly optimistic yet careful about the team's chances.