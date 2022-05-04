In part two of TV6's sit down interview with Pnm Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis speaks out on why the Pnm disbanded the Ministry of Tobago Development, the lessons learnt from December 6th THA elections and the last conversation Mr. Dennis had with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. More in this report.
