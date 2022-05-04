Newly installed Pnm Tobago Council Political leader Ancil Dennis tells TV6, there might be the need to say sorry to some Pnm members. Mr. Dennis, during a sit down interview with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams said, he has a good team in the new Executive of the Pnm Tobago Council and there are many who have regrets voting in the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

