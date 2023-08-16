Initially, they promised to "fix dis" and now that they have just about destroyed it, they are now talking about war. The words of Political Leader of the PNM Tobago Council Ancil Dennis, as he commented on the official launch of the Tobago People's Party on Sunday. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
ANCIL DENNIS ON TPP
Elizabeth Williams
