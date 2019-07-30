After allegedly helping the United National Congress to win the General Elections in 2010, the Cambrigde Analytica whistleblower is fearful to visit T&T as he's expected to give testimony regarding his data driven efforts. Nneka Parsanlal explains.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fishermen Threatened

Fishermen Threatened

Orange Valley fishermen say they have been receiving threats to keep out of the Gulf of Paria, since last Monday's massacre of young fishermen.