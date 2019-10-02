The Prime Minister's comments on the Law Association's decision to seek legal review on Section 137 of the constitution is not sitting too well with some political analysts in the country. On Tuesday the Prime Minister said he was unperturbed by the Law Association's lawsuit and label the matter as a political charade. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Analyst Weigh in on PM's Comments on LATT
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Opposition Leader is condemning the Prime Minister's statement that the Law Association’s pending Judicial Review against his decision not to invoke a tribunal to investigate the Chief Justice is a political charade.
The Attorney General and the Police Commissioner are tonight warning the public that harbouring a criminal gang leader or gang member is illegal as the police are not searching for an alleged gang leader.
The Prime Minister's comments on the Law Association's decision to seek legal review on Section 137 of the constitution is not sitting too well with some political analysts in the country.
Since news broke on Monday that Sagicor Life Inc. had been selected as the preferred bidder for the Clico/BAT assets...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- OWTU speaks on refinery sale
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 01st October 2019
- Foreign Used Car Dealers Complain of Problems
- OWTU: All will be revealed in time
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 30th September 2019
- PM Responds to LATT
- Morning Edition October 2nd 2019
- TTUTA Teachers march against CPO
- PLAY OF DAY
- No Bail: Beetham Three Appear in Court