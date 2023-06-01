ANALYST: I DON'T AGREE WITH KPB

One Political Analyst says the Prime Minister is not facing reality in terms of the day- to-day experience of citizens on the ground. He also disagrees with the call by the Opposition Leader for International observers for local government elections.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The T&T Coalition of Service Industries has officially launched its 'doing business with the world' series.
Whether all things are equal, for all people in the workplace, came under the microscope, on Thursday.
As, PrideTT hosted its annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion conference.
This country's representative has been elected to be the next President of the United Nations General Assembly.
The UN's local office announced that the election took place today and congratulated the new UNGA President, Dennis Francis.
The countdown is on to the Local Government Elections and former Attorney General Garvin Nicholas is dipping his hat back into the political arena, promising good governance if people support him and his party, the Movement for National Development.
One Political Analyst says the Prime Minister is not facing reality in terms of the day- to-day experience of citizens on the ground. He also disagrees with the call by the Opposition Leader for International observers for local government elections.
The RABZ 3 kickboxing event took place over the weekend in Port of Spain, with several fights on the night.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond the Tape Thursday 1st June 2023
- Budram Holass Honoured
- Arrival Day Regatta
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 31st May 2023
- TRHA CEO FIRED
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 29th May 2023
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 26th May 2023
- LIBERATION DAY MARCH FOR JESUS
- Morning Edition: 1st June 2023
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 25th May 2023